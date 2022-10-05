Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
