Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.