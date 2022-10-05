Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 403,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 201,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.
