Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 300,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

