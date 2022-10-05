Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

