Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $45.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunoco by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunoco by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

