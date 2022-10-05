Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $44.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,818,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 1,096,942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,558,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

