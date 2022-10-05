Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) & Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Critical Comparison

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Amada pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amada pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Foods and Amada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods $1.23 billion 0.74 $105.89 million N/A N/A Amada $2.79 billion 0.90 $247.15 million $2.92 9.54

Profitability

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods.

This table compares Premier Foods and Amada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A Amada 9.13% 6.19% 4.91%

Risk & Volatility

Premier Foods has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Premier Foods and Amada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Amada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Amada beats Premier Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Foods

(Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands. The company's products portfolio also comprises ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

About Amada

(Get Rating)

Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching. It also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades used for metal cutting machines. In addition, the company offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems used in automotive body panels and electrical equipment, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. Further, it provides stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.