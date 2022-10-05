Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 225,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 161.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $188.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

