Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) PT at $45.75

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

