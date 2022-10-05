StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

