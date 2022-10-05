StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
