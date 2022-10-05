Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 12.5 %

ALIM opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.58% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

