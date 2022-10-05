AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

