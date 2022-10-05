Contrasting iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.59% -28.72% -24.34% iSun -15.92% -14.60% -9.50%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $9.00 million 14.65 -$6.60 million ($0.93) -14.04 iSun $45.31 million 0.75 -$6.24 million ($0.77) -3.05

iSun has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beam Global and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.60%. iSun has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Beam Global.

Summary

iSun beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

