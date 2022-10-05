Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to $18.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

