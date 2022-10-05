Morgan Stanley Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $71.99 on Monday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.