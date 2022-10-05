Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,162,768 shares.

Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Diagnostics Group

In other Omega Diagnostics Group news, insider Christopher Paul Lea purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,499.76).

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.