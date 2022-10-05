Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.56

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.56 and traded as low as $14.25. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Surrey Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

