Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.20

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.20 and traded as low as $101.41. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 67,570 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.20.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

