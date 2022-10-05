Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.20

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $127.20 and traded as low as $101.41. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $104.51, with a volume of 67,570 shares trading hands.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.20.
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
