Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $931.70

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 931.70 ($11.26) and traded as low as GBX 845 ($10.21). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.27), with a volume of 30,246 shares changing hands.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £300.59 million and a PE ratio of 602.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 866.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 931.70.

About Ocean Wilsons

(Get Rating)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.