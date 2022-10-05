Investors Purchase High Volume of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,277 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the typical volume of 2,697 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 137.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

