Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Drops By 6.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,736,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.7 days.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FLMMF opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLMMF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.