Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Pan American Silver Call Options (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,731 call options.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.0 %

PAAS opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.18. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $340.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 47.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,026,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,317,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

