Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.2 %

HAS stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after buying an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

