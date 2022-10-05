GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Up 12.1% in September

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

GAN Stock Up 14.1 %

GAN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 600.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 341,950 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAN by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in GAN by 114.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 37.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 52,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Further Reading

