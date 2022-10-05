Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Short Interest Update

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,500 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,885.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

