Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Geron Call Options (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,324 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average volume of 2,420 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $899.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

