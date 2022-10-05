PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,460.91

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,460.91 ($17.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,352.25 ($16.34). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($16.92), with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on PPH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Friday, September 9th.
PPHE Hotel Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.18 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,409.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,460.91.
PPHE Hotel Group Cuts Dividend
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.
Recommended Stories
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.