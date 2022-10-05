PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,460.91

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,460.91 ($17.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,352.25 ($16.34). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,400 ($16.92), with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

PPHE Hotel Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £595.18 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,409.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,460.91.

PPHE Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

(Get Rating)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.