IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 813,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of IQV opened at $193.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $218.24. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.16 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.