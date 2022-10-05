Traders Purchase High Volume of Vale Put Options (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 99,314 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the typical daily volume of 42,833 put options.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vale by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in Vale by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.