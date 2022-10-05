Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.7 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

NYSE DE opened at $360.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.61. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

