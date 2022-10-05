Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.97. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.