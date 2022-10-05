SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

