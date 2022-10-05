SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 158,600 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $90,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,371,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 762,013 shares of company stock valued at $429,440. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

