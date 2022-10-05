Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %
RVSB opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.77.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
