Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

RVSB opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

