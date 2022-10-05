Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Insulet by 3,362.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

