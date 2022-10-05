Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

