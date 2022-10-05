StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMED. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

About Sharps Compliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 91.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

