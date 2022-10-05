Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

SIEB opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

