RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RDHL opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

