Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. Provident Financial has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $105.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

