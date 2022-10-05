RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

