Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PWOD opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,085,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

