RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

