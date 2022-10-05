RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
RGC Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
About RGC Resources
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
