Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $20.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

