Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.