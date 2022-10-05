Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,656,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.