StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $26.50.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
