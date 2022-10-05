StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.94. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

