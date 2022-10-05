Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

