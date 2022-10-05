Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Radius Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $480.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Insider Activity

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 507.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.