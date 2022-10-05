PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 million, a PE ratio of -472.53 and a beta of 0.44.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently -2,197.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in PCTEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

