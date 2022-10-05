Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
